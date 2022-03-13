Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 18

Air raid sirens heard across most Ukraine

Air raid sirens blared throughout almost every major city in Ukraine, including the capital of Kyiv, as Russian forces ramped up their attacks following Vladimir President Putin’s dismissal of calls for a cease-fire.

Russian troops move away from Skadovsk

Russian troops are no longer in the southern city of Skadovsk, confirmed the city’s mayor, with electricity, gas and water supplies restored.

Russian forces install new mayor in Melitopol

A new mayor has been installed in Melitopol by Russian forces after the alleged abduction of its elected mayor on Friday.

Ivan Fedorov, the young mayor of the occupied city of Melitopol, was abducted and detained by a group of men from Russia’s armed forces, Ukrainian officials have claimed.

His arrest came amid growing indications on Saturday that Ukraine’s Russian occupiers were trying to strengthen their grip on territory seized since their invasion.

The Zaporozhye regional administration noted Melitopol’s new mayor is Galina Danilchenko, a former member of the city council.

Trump: Situation around Ukraine may lead to World War III

The Ukrainian crisis may evolve into World War III, former US President Donald Trump told his supporters in South Carolina.

“This could lead, by the way, this could lead to World War III, I see what’s happening,” he stated in a speech broadcast by the Newsmax channel.

In his opinion, Russia “is not going to stop” in achieving its goals, but the US administration does not have “anybody to talk to” Moscow, in particular to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kiev: Russian-Ukrainian video talks continue without cease

Russian-Ukrainian negotiations continue without cease in the format of a video conference, Ukrainian presidential office adviser Mikhail Podolyak has said.

“Negotiations with the Russian delegations are now ongoing in a continuous video format. Special working subgroups have been created. Ukraine’s positions are determined by the previous directives,” the official added.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS the Russian delegation at talks with Ukraine, which are held via a video link, is led by Vladimir Medinsky, the aide to the Russian President Vladimir Putin, as it was during the face-to-face meetings in Belarus.

Medics: At least six killed, several injured after Kiev forces fire on Volnovakha hospital

Ukrainian troops fired from a tank and Grad MLRS at a hospital with patients during the retreat from the city of Volnovakha, eastern Ukraine, killing at least six people, Sputnik reported, citing the accounts of hospital staff at the scene of the incident.

The building of the Volnovakha Central Hospital was seriously damaged. The walls were pierced in several spots, some of them collapsed, windows on three floors were almost all broken; medical buildings, wards, and patient rooms were damaged.

According to the hospital staff and soldiers of the DPR army, they counted at least six bodies of dead civilians on the square in front of the hospital, but the count is still underway, since the rubble has not been cleared.

Multiple explosions heard near Lviv

Multiple explosions were heard shortly before 6 a.m. local time Sunday on the outskirts of the northwestern city of Lviv, near Ukraine’s border with Poland.

Russian forces launched as many as eight missiles early Sunday at a base in western Ukraine, the Lviv regional announced. The region had been relatively untouched, but the attack on Sunday indicates Russia’s scope of targets is spreading across the country.

NATO chief warns Russia may use chemical weapons

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia might use chemical weapons following its invasion of Ukraine, and that such a move would be a war crime, according to an interview in the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

“In recent days, we have heard absurd claims about chemical and biological weapons laboratories,” Stoltenberg was quoted by Welt am Sonntag as saying, adding that the Kremlin was inventing false pretexts to justify what could not be justified.

“Now that these false claims have been made, we must remain vigilant because it is possible that Russia itself could plan chemical weapons operations under this fabrication of lies. That would be a war crime,” Stoltenberg was quoted as saying.

He added that although the Ukrainian people were resisting the Russian invasion with courage, the coming days are likely to bring even greater hardship.

FM: Venezuela is Russia’s ally, but is ready to sell oil to US

Venezuelan Minister for Foreign Affairs Felix Plasencia has said Caracas is ready to sell oil to the United States again, while remaining “loyal” to Moscow.

Plascenia told Anadolu Agency that it would not be a “strange relationship” for Washington and Caracas to work together on oil, as Venezuela had “been doing oil business with the Americans for a long time.”

The minister argued that it would “be good for everyone” if Venezuela’s energy exports to the US get “back on track,” adding that Americans were welcome in the country as long as they “respect the sovereignty” of Venezuela and recognize President Nicolas Maduro as “Venezuela’s only and legitimate head of government.”

“This is a legitimate government. We are a sovereign state. To come to talk to us is to accept that. We must move towards a better understanding on this issue,” he stated.

The minister stressed, however, that Venezuela would remain “loyal allies of the Russian government,” and said the country sees President Vladimir Putin “as a responsible head of government.”

“We respect him as a member of the international community. We believe he will do the best for his people,” Plascenia concluded.

Satellite images show fires, severe damage to residential buildings in Mariupol

Satellite images taken on Saturday morning showed extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings throughout the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, according to a private US company.

Maxar Technologies said fires were seen in the western section of the Black Sea port city and dozens of high-rise apartment buildings had been severely damaged.

Mariupol is facing what Ukraine says is a “humanitarian catastrophe”, with more than 1,500 civilians killed over 12 days.

A top Russian officer described the situation in the country in similarly stark language.

“Unfortunately, the humanitarian situation in Ukraine is continuing to deteriorate rapidly, and in some cities, it has reached catastrophic proportions,” added the head of the Russian National Defence Control Centre, Mikhail Mizintsev.

The UN has cited reports of “looting and violent confrontations” among civilians over the few resources available.

An emergency coordinator for Doctors Without Borders told CNN that the humanitarian situation in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol is deteriorating by the day.

“We have staff, MSF [Medecins Sans Frontières] staff, who are currently in Mariupol who we’ve been able to keep contact with, although that contact is getting harder and harder to keep every day. They confirmed to us there’s been no access to clean drinking water for over a week now,” Alex Wade told CNN’s Jim Acosta.

“They’re using snow and rain water, they’re breaking into heating systems to access the water in heating systems, but for many, water has already run out and so has the food for many people. The only people left with food are those who have stocks that they’re rationing,” he stated from Vinnytsia, Ukraine.

“I think we can say we’re in the disaster phase now,” he added.

Staff on the ground in Mariupol have told Wade that people are dying from lack of access to medicine, He said.

“The next phase we will see people who potentially could die from dehydration and hunger or … fleeing from the city trying to find food and water and dying from the violence outside the city,” he said.

Wade added there’s a “sense of panic” in the city right now.

“We had communication with a staff member today who was telling us that they’ve [been] … taking the dead bodies of their neighbors and burying them in their own yards, just so that their own neighbors will have a burial and not remain dead on the streets,” he said.

While evacuation corridors were slated to take place for the city Saturday, the lack of available communication hampers safety efforts, he continued.

“When there are discussions around humanitarian corridors or safe passage out of the city, many people are uninformed and they don’t know about it because there’s no communication inside the city. There’s no phone network. There’s no internet,” he added.

Significant destruction seen in Makariv

A large swath of Makariv, a village 30 miles west of Kyiv, has sustained significant damage from apparent Russian airstrikes.

Zelensky warns against ‘pseudo-republics’

Russia is trying to create new “pseudo-republics” in Ukraine to break his country apart, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said in his nightly address to the nation.

Zelensky has called on Ukraine’s regions, including Kherson, which was captured by Russian forces, not to repeat the experience of Donetsk and Luhansk.

“The occupiers on the territory of the Kherson region are trying to repeat the sad experience of the formation of pseudo-republics,” Zelensky stated, adding, “They are blackmailing local leaders, putting pressure on deputies, looking for someone to bribe.”

City council members in Kherson, a southern city of 290,000, on Saturday rejected plans for a new pseudo-republic, Zelensky continued.

“Ukraine will stand this test. We need time and strength to break the war machine that has come to our land,” he noted.

Zelensky said he was grateful for international support and pleaded with allies for more aid in an address Saturday.

“I keep reiterating to our allies and friends abroad; they have to keep doing more for our country, for Ukrainians and Ukraine. Because it is not only for Ukraine, but it is for all of Europe,” he continued, adding, “The evil which purposefully targets peaceful cities and ambulance vans and explodes hospitals will not stop with just one country if they have the strength to keep going.”

Chernobyl nuclear plant running on generators with staff “living” there since Russian attack

Repairs to Chernobyl’s electrical system, damaged during a Russian attack on March 9, are ongoing, as the nuclear power plant is now dependent on external diesel generators to keep its reactors operating, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has announced.

Alexey Likhachev, the director general of Russia’s nuclear agency Rosatom, told the IAEA additional fuel arrived on March 11.

Ukraine’s nuclear power plant operator Energoatom told the IAEA that Chernobyl’s 211 personnel and guards “have still not been able to rotate, in effect living there since the day before Russian forces took control.”

“[IAEA] Director General Grossi has repeatedly stressed the urgent need to ensure they can properly rest and rotate, saying this is also a vital element for safe and secure nuclear power operation,” IAEA said in a statement.

Regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Ukraine said the site remains under Russian control and that Moscow is planning to take “full and permanent control.” It also added 400 Russian soldiers are “present full time” at the site.

Russia confirmed experts are present at the Zaporizhzhya plant but denied it “had taken operational control” or it has plans to take on permanent management of the site, according to the IAEA.

Power supplies to this plant remain unchanged, despite damage to two of its four power lines, according to the IAEA.

The IAEA added eight of Ukraine’s 15 reactors remain in operation, “including two at the Zaporizhzhya NPP, three at Rivne, one at Khmelnytskyy, and two at South Ukraine” and that “radiation levels remain normal.”

Ukraine says people who died in Russia attack on convoy not in evacuation corridor

The seven women and children who Ukraine says died when Russian forces attacked a convoy escaping a village in the Kyiv region on Saturday were not as previously stated in an agreed evacuation corridor, the defence ministry said.

Ukraine’s intelligence service initially said those who died outside Peremoha had been in a “green corridor” agreed with Russia.

A defence ministry statement later added people had in fact tried to escape by themselves, “so they began evacuating without the ‘green corridor’ agreed by the parties”.

Deputy PM: Some 13,000 Ukrainians evacuated from cities on Saturday

About 13,000 people were evacuated from a number of Ukrainian cities on Saturday, said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, almost twice the number who managed to get out the previous day.

Vereshchuk added that no one had managed to leave the besieged city of Mariupol and blamed obstruction by Russian forces. Moscow had earlier accused Ukrainian forces of intentionally trapping people there.

New US military aid includes anti-armour, anti-aircraft systems, small arms

Immediate US military assistance for Ukraine, authorised by President Joe Biden, will include anti-armour, anti-aircraft systems, and small arms, a senior administration official has confirmed.