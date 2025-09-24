Lebanon urges end to Israeli attacks, withdrawal from its territory

In his address at the 80th UN General Assembly in New York, President Aoun urged the UN and the international community to stand by Lebanon and support it so the country can continue to serve as a platform and model for peace and coexistence.

“We demand an end to Israeli attacks, the withdrawal of the occupying forces from all our lands, the release of our prisoners, and the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. There can be no development without peace, no peace without justice, no justice without human rights, and no prosperity amid conflict and war,” he said.

Expressing sorrow over having to speak about peace, development and human rights at a time when some of his countrymen are being killed, part of Lebanon is occupied and its future hangs in the balance, Aoun reflected on the dire situation in his country.

He underscored that protecting Lebanon is a global and international responsibility, warning that if Lebanon—where Christians and Muslims live together as distinct yet equal communities—were to collapse, there would be no other place in the world to replicate this unique experience.

Aoun also underlined that Lebanon represents a model that has allowed it to have the only Christian Arab president in the region.

“The battle over Lebanon’s identity—whether it will be a land of life and joy, a platform for our people to connect with the region and the world, or instead a deathbed, a battlefield, and a launchpad for spreading conflict to all its neighbors—continues fiercely. We have made our choice, and we will pursue the first path,” he added.

“My call to you is this: stand with us for peace and humanity in our region. Do not abandon Lebanon.”