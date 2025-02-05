Lebanon files UN Security Council complaint against Israel over ceasefire violations

A Foreign Ministry statement said the complaint was filed through Lebanon’s permanent mission in New York in response to Israel’s violation of resolution 1701 and the declaration of cessation of hostilities, and its complete disregard of related security arrangements.

Resolution 1701, adopted on Aug. 11, 2006, calls for a complete halt to hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel and the establishment of a weapons-free zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River in southern Lebanon, with exceptions for the Lebanese army and UNIFIL.

According to the ministry, the complaint explained in detail the Israeli violations in southern Lebanon, including its ground and air assaults, destruction of homes and residential neighborhoods, abduction of Lebanese citizens, including army soldiers, and attacks on civilians returning to their border villages.

The complaint highlighted Israel’s targeting of Lebanese army patrols and journalists, as well as the removal of five demarcation markers along the Blue Line, a de facto border, calling the Israeli acts blatant violations of resolution 1701 and Lebanese sovereignty.

It urged the UN Security Council and sponsors of the ceasefire to take “a firm and clear position” against Israel’s violations, and work for strengthening the Lebanese army and UNIFIL forces.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place since Nov. 27, ending a period of mutual shelling between Israel and Hezbollah that began on Oct. 8, 2023 and escalated into a full-scale conflict on Sept. 23 last year.

Lebanese media have reported over 830 Israeli breaches since the agreement came into force.

Israel was to complete its army’s withdrawal from Lebanon by Jan. 26 under a ceasefire deal, but it refused and the deadline was extended to Feb. 18, according to the White House.

At least 26 people have been killed and 221 injured by Israeli gunfire since Jan. 26, as residents attempt to return to villages in southern Lebanon.