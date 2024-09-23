Lebanon orders school closures in areas affected by conflict

“School directors of educational institutions in areas experiencing tensions, acts of war, or conditions that prevent parents from sending their children to school are required to close their schools and inform their students and the educational regions,” the Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced Sunday.

The Lebanese University also announced on Sunday that its campuses in three cities will be closed on Monday, citing security concerns.

The university said in a statement the decision to suspend activities was “due to the instability caused by the continuation of Israeli attacks, and to protect the safety of students, teachers and employees”.

Educational activities will be suspended in the cities of Sidon, Nabatieh, and Tyre in southern Lebanon. The university added it will update students “according to the development of the situation.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, wireless communication devices associated with Hezbollah exploded across Lebanon, injuring thousands and killing dozens, including civilians. Lebanon blamed the unprecedented attack on Israel.

Israel also conducted an air strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday that killed at least 45 people and injured dozens more.

Senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil was among those killed in the attack that levelled an entire residential building.

Hezbollah and Tel Aviv have engaged in daily clashes since the outbreak of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip. The Lebanese group warned it will continue its attacks on Israeli bases until the regime ends its Gaza offensive.

The violence has displaced tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border.

The two sides appear to be in an escalatory spiral, risking a serious conflict. Hezbollah has stressed it is not seeking an all-out war, but it is ready for one should it occur.

Israeli leaders have promised to push Hezbollah off the border and return its citizens to communities in the north, including through war if necessary.

The Israeli military is “prepared for the next steps” in its fight against Hezbollah and is planning to take them in “the next few days,” Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said Sunday.

“We are well prepared for the next steps, and are planning them in a high-quality way for the next few days,” he added.

Speaking at the funeral of Ibrahim Aqil in Beirut, the second most important figure in Hezbollah said that Israel has committed “war crimes that are painful to us” and as a result, a “battle without limits” has begun.

Naim Qassem — deputy secretary general of Hezbollah – told Aqil’s funeral that Hezbollah did not need to issue threats, nor specify its response.

“What happened last night was an installment in the battle without limits,” Qassem said, referring to rocket attacks against Israel on Saturday night which penetrated deep into Israeli territory.

Qassem added Israel “committed three war crimes that were painful to us,” and that its recent attacks “represent the highest level of monstrosity which we have never seen anything like in this era.”

“We acknowledge that you hurt us. We are human. However when we are in pain, you will also be in pain.”

Qassem stressed Israel would not achieve its goals and that support from Lebanon for Gaza would persist, no matter what, until the war on the blockaded strip ends.