Lebanon seeing “the same patterns” and “methods of warfare” as Gaza: UN

“We are seeing the same patterns that we saw in Gaza, the same means and methods of warfare that are being used,” Jeremy Laurence, spokesperson for the UN’s human rights commissioner, told a press briefing in Geneva Tuesday.

“As a result, we’re seeing civilians pay the ultimate price, whether it be the hospitals being closed, a million people displaced, civilians killed, schools impacted. The devastation is beyond belief for all people in Lebanon as it is in Gaza. We can’t let this happen again,” Laurence continued.

James Elder, spokesperson for the United Nations’ Children’s Fund (UNICEF), also stated the commonalities between Lebanon and Gaza were “everywhere.”

“If we look at the ferocity of the early attacks, if we look at the language being used … Look at the mass displacement. Look at the sheer number of people being forced to move,” Elder added.

“The commonalities are unfortunately absolutely there to be seen.”

The warning came amid Israel’s October-present escalation against Lebanon and genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which have respectively claimed the lives of more than 2,100 Lebanese and over 41,900 Palestinians. Women and children comprise the majority of the victims.