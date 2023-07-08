Lebanon mosque shooting leaves 2 dead

The casualties took place after a young man started shooting randomly at worshipers with a military machine gun when they were leaving the Friday prayer at the mosque, Lebanese media reported.

Al-Mayadeen channel and the state-run National News Agency reported more gunfire broke out later between Lebanese troops and the gunman, adding that the shooter was wounded in the fire exchange and is currently in critical condition.

The reason behind the shooting in the eastern town of Bar Elias is under investigation but a security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, was cited by the news agency as saying that the two victims and the five wounded were all Syrian citizens.

The town is home to a large number of the one-million Syrian refugees who fled to Lebanon from their country’s 12-year foreign-backed militancy.

Syria has been in the throes of foreign-sponsored militancy since March 2011. While the Daesh terrorist group was crushed by the Syrian government, the militant groups continue to hold sway in some parts of the country under the patronage of Western powers.