Lebanon reports 12 more ceasefire violations by Israel

It said that the Israeli violations were documented in the districts of Tyre, Marjayoun and Bent Jbeil in southern Lebanon and also in Beirut.

The violations included the destruction of homes, artillery shelling, warplane overflights over Lebanese territory, gunfire and incursions.

An Israeli drone struck a vehicle in Majdalzoun town in Tyre district, while the Israeli artillery shelled the Marjayoun Plain at least three times over the past day, according to the news agency.

The Israeli gun machines opened fire toward neighborhoods in Bent Jbeil town. The Israeli army also destroyed homes in the Khiyam town and conducted artillery shelling on Kfarkela, according to the news agency.

Israeli warplanes were also seen flying over the capital Beirut and over southern areas at a low altitude, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Lebanon has reported 129 violations of the cease-fire since the deal came into force last week in the hope of ending 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

According to an Anadolu tally based on Health Ministry figures, at least 14 people were killed and 13 others injured in Israeli attacks since last week.

Under the terms of the cease-fire, Israel is to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line de facto border in a phased manner while the Lebanese army deploys its forces in southern Lebanon within a maximum of 60 days.

Implementation of the agreement is to be overseen by the US and France, but details on enforcement mechanisms remain unclear.

Over 4,000 people have been killed and more than 16,500 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon and over 1 million others have been displaced since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.