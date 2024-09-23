Lebanon says over 180 killed in Israeli strikes

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health announced in a statement cited by state media that children, women and medics were among the victims of Monday’s attacks.

The announcement came hours after Israel’s military warned civilians to move away from places it claimed are being used by Hezbollah, with Lebanese media reporting that phone warnings had been received across the country.

The Israeli army said its fighter jets had launched more than 300 strikes in Lebanon. In an earlier message, the military warned of further action against the Iran-backed armed group, which launched a barrage of missiles into northern Israel the previous day.

The intensification of the fighting across the shared border, which has seen low-level skirmishes since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October, follows last week’s explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies which killed dozens in Lebanon. The increased hostilities further raise fears of an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah, or even a wider regional conflagration.

In the early hours of Monday, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated the army had conducted “extensive strikes” against Hezbollah posts after identifying attempts to fire missiles.

Israel’s government recently declared that it was shifting more focus to the fighting with Hezbollah in a bid to allow the 60,000 or so Israelis evacuated from the border areas to return.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant called on the public to remain calm as the military broadened its assault.

“We are deepening our attacks in Lebanon, the actions will continue until we achieve our goal to return the northern residents safely to their homes,” Gallant said in a video published by his office on Monday.

“These are days in which the Israeli public will have to show composure.”

Hagari warned residents in southern Lebanon to leave areas in which the armed group has positions. Civilians in the area received calls with the same message.

“We advise civilians from Lebanese villages located in and next to buildings and areas used by Hezbollah for military purposes, such as those used to store weapons, to immediately move out of harm’s way for their own safety,” Hagari told journalists.

Asked by a reporter whether the army was planning a ground invasion into the neighbouring country, Hagari stressed “we will do everything necessary to return the residents of the north to their homes safely”.

Lebanese media reported that people across the country, including the capital Beirut in central Lebanon, have been receiving Israeli phone warnings telling them to evacuate.

On Saturday, Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets at Israel’s Ramat David Airbase, east of Haifa in its farthest-reaching attack inside Israel.

Monday’s salvo was among the heaviest cross-border fire exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of the war in Gaza.

The two parties have been exchanging nearly daily fire since October 8, with Hezbollah saying it would stop only once a ceasefire was achieved in the Palestinian enclave.

But while those exchanges were largely confined to border areas and were aimed at primarily military targets, they have escalated dramatically this week.

Israel’s shift of focus was initiated in a wave of unprecedented attacks. On Tuesday and Wednesday, thousands of pagers and other devices exploded in Beirut targeting Hezbollah’s rank and file members, as well as civilians, sending shockwaves across the country.

At least 37 people were killed and more than 3,000 were wounded in the blasts. These were widely blamed on Israel which has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility.

On Friday, an Israeli strike killed a senior commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan unit, and the second-in-command of the group’s armed force Ibrahim Aqil.

The strike in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh killed at least 45 people, including 10 civilians.