Lebanese army says Israeli strike killed 2 soldiers and injured 3 others

The Lebanese military announced on Friday that two soldiers were killed and three others injured after Israeli forces targeted a military centre in the town of Kafra in Bint Jbeil district, southern Lebanon.

At least eight soldiers from Lebanon’s military have now been killed since the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel erupted in October 2023.

In response to the Israeli attack, Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for a “global stand of conscience to put an end to this aggression”.

“This persistent Israeli crime against Lebanon today did not spare brave soldiers who are carrying out their national duty to protect the land and defend the people,” he said.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since September 23, killing at least 1,350 people, injuring over 3,800 others, and displacing more than 1.2 million people.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed over 42,100 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Despite international warnings that the Mideast was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, it expanded the conflict on October 1 by launching a ground incursion into Southern Lebanon.