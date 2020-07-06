Leader Vows Iran’s Unwavering Support for Palestine‌

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and defensing their rights in the battle with Israel.

In a message to Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of the political bureau of Islamic resistance movement Hamas, Ayatollah Khamenei has assured Palestine that the Islamic Republic feels bound on religious and humanitarian grounds to keep supporting the Palestinian people.

In the message, Ayatollah Khamenei said he has carefully read a letter from Haniyeh about the recent developments in Palestine, adding, “I thank Almighty God for the fact that the Palestinian resistance movement’s fortitude and perseverance against the plots hatched by the US and the Zionist regime has led to their (Israelis’) weakness and failure and, conversely, has resulted in the dignity and glory for the Islamic Ummah, and I express gratitude to you brave strugglers.”

“The weak enemy, which has suffered irreparable defeats on the field, is pursuing its policy of expansionism and violation of the inalienable rights of Palestinians, first through economic pressures and blockade of the oppressed Gaza, and then with the trick of negotiation and the plan for peace and compromise, but the resistance current and the courageous Palestinian nation did not tolerate their (the enemy’s) threat and allurement with the logic of wisdom and experience, took the path to dignity and honor with their exemplary fortitude like the past, and will keep to this direct path from now on too,” the Leader said in the message.

Ayatollah Khamenei also reminded Haniyeh that “vigilance, unity and solidarity” among the Palestinian people and groups will help them thwart the evil hostile plots and will result in divine victory.

“Like before, the Islamic Republic, according to religious and humanitarian duties and based upon the valued principles of the Islamic Revolution, will spare no effort to support the oppressed people of Palestine, restore their rights, and also to combat the evil of the fake and usurping Zionist regime,” Ayatollah Khamenei underlined.

The Leader finally prayed that God might strengthen Palestine.