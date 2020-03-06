Kuwait Says Ready to Help Iran in Fight against Coronavirus

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Jaber Al-Sabah says his country is prepared to assist Iran in its fight against the novel coronavirus, which has so far killed over 100 and infected over 3,000 in the Islamic Republic.
He made the remarks in a Friday phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.
The Iranian top diplomat, in turn, appreciated Kuwait’s offer, and informed his counterpart about the immediate needs of the Islamic Republic.
He further noted that the fight against coronavirus needs regional and global cooperation, and highlighted Iran’s measures in this regard.
He finally expressed Tehran’s readiness for any cooperation and exchange of experience in order to eradicate the disease.