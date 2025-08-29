Kayhan editor-in- chief: E3  snapback move continuation of 12-day war

as a continuation of the recent 12-day war waged by the Zionist regime against Tehran.

He slammed the E3 after the three European powers submitted a letter to the UN Security Council to trigger the “snapback” mechanism and reinstate UN sanctions on Tehran.

In an editorial, Shariatmadari described the move as “illegal, humiliating, and extortionate”, opposing continued negotiations with Europe under such conditions.

He noted that Washington’s concern lies less with Iran’s nuclear program and more with its growing technological and military power.

He further welcomed a decision by Iranian lawmakers to draft a triple urgent bill to compel the government to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Shariatmadari said the move is a necessary “retaliatory measure”.