Friday, August 29, 2025
type here...
ViewsIFP Exclusive

Kayhan editor-in- chief: E3  snapback move continuation of 12-day war

By IFP Editorial Staff

Hossein Shariatmadari, editor-in-chief of Iran’s conservative newspaper Kayhan, slammed the move by the UK, Germany and France to reinstate UN sanctions on Iran

as a continuation of the recent 12-day war waged by the Zionist regime against Tehran.
He slammed the E3 after the three European powers submitted a letter to the UN Security Council to trigger the “snapback” mechanism and reinstate UN sanctions on Tehran.

In an editorial, Shariatmadari described the move as “illegal, humiliating, and extortionate”, opposing continued negotiations with Europe under such conditions.

He noted that Washington’s concern lies less with Iran’s nuclear program and more with its growing technological and military power.

He further welcomed a decision by Iranian lawmakers to draft a triple urgent bill to compel the government to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Shariatmadari said the move is a necessary “retaliatory measure”.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks