Jerusalem wildfires flare for a second day

The fires broke out on Wednesday along the main Jerusalem–Tel Aviv highway, prompting police to shut the roads and evacuate thousands of residents from nearby areas.

Israel’s firefighting service said 163 ground crews and 12 aircraft were working to contain the flames.

Rescue agency Magen David Adom announced it treated 23 people on Wednesday, mostly for smoke inhalation and burns.

Seventeen firefighters have also been injured, according to Israel’s public broadcaster Kan.

Crews worked through the night, allowing the reopening of main roads, including the Jerusalem–Tel Aviv route, police noted.

“All routes have been reopened to traffic,” according to a police statement.

Fanned by high temperatures and strong winds, the fires spread rapidly through wooded areas, prompting evacuations from at least five communities, police added.

European countries Italy and Cyprus have dispatched eight firefighting planes to Israel to support its emergency efforts, according to The Times of Israel.

The assistance comes as fires continue to burn in 11 hotspots near Jerusalem, with seven towns still under evacuation, the publication said, quoting Israel’s Fire and Rescue Service.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a “national emergency”, warning the fires could spread into Jerusalem.

The Israeli military announced its personnel were helping in Jerusalem and other central districts.

“Overnight dozens of engineering vehicles started operating throughout the country to form lines to prevent the fire from spreading into other trees,” a military statement read on Thursday.

“The IAF (air force) continues assisting in the effort to extinguish the fires,” it added.