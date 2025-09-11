Israel’s assault against Qatar proves its ‘terrorist’ nature: Iran’s Armed Forces

“This brutal, barbaric, and undeniable aggression is a clear indication of the terrorist and aggressive nature of this fake, illega,l and rootless Zionist regime,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces said in a statement on Wednesday.

As the White House confirmed that the United States had been informed in advance of the attack against Qatar, its key regional ally, the statement noted it has become “clear and evident” to the world that the United States is “complicit” in all crimes committed by the Israeli regime.

It is also proof, the statement added, that Washington shows no respect for the global public opinion and its own allies.

“The United States, with [its] direct and indirect support for the Zionist regime’s crimes, seeks to create insecurity in the world and the region and to promote international terrorism in order to achieve its evil, colonial and exploitative goals.”

The expansion of Israel’s “brutal” acts of aggression poses a “serious” threat to the regional countries and the entire world, the statement read.

The statement urged unity among Muslim nations to confront the threats from the United States and Israel, urging all countries to sever ties with the regime to stop this “insane” war machine.

The General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces said the Axis of Resistance will continue to stand firm against arrogance and oppression.

The Resistance fighters are determined to defend the oppressed people of Palestine and will never allow the United States and the Zionist regime to achieve their “disgraceful” goals, the statement added.

On September 9, Israel launched airstrikes on the headquarters of Hamas in Doha, in what was described as an “assassination operation” that claimed the lives of several members of the movement as well as a Qatari security officer.

The top Hamas leadership, including Khalil al-Hayya, Khaled Meshal, and Zaher Jabarin, survived the assassination attempt.

The Foreign Ministry of Qatar, a key mediator between Israel and Hamas during Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, rebuked the “cowardly Israeli attack,” calling it a violation of international law and a threat to Qatar’s security.

Hamas also condemned, in a strongly-worded statement, Israel’s attempted assassination targeting its negotiating delegation in Doha and said the onslaught was a “heinous crime.”

The Israeli onslaught sparked a whirlwind of condemnations from world leaders and regional resistance groups, as well as rights organizations.