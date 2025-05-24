Poll: Most Israelis believe Netanyahu cares more about holding power than releasing hostages

Asked what Netanyahu believes is his main goal, 55 percent of respondents to the Channel 12 news survey said staying in power, 36% said returning the hostages, and 9% said they were not sure.

When returning the hostages was swapped out for “winning the war”, the responses remained roughly the same.

Asked why there has not been another ceasefire accord, 53% of respondents cited political reasons, while 38% said legitimate reasons and 9% were unsure.

The survey also said half of the respondents think there is a possibility the government could cancel the elections scheduled for next year by claiming a national emergency, versus 35% who do not believe that could happen.

The question about elections was included after Netanyahu was asked during Wednesday’s press conference why he has not resigned because of the failures surrounding the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, or called elections to seek a renewed mandate from the public.

Channel 12 did not specify how many respondents were included in the poll released Friday or provide a margin of error for the results.