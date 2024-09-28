Israeli strikes on Beirut ‘clear war crime’: Iran

“Besides amounting to egregious violation of the rules and regulations of the international law and Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the savage attacks serve as an open and undeniable war crime,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Friday.

The official reminded that the atrocity had been committed with “the bombs [that had been] gifted to the wayward and obstinate regime by the US”.

“Therefore, the American regime is undoubtedly an accomplice beside the Zionist regime and should be accountable,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli regime targeted residential neighborhoods in the Haret Hreik area in Beirut’s southern suburbs, completely destroying six buildings and killing several people.

The attacks came as part of the regime’s escalation against Lebanon that has been targeting the country since October 7, when Tel Aviv launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The escalation has taken a deadlier turn since Monday, claiming the lives of more than 700 people across the country.

“Today’s attacks by the child-killing Zionists against Beirut indicates the depth of the grudge that is held by the criminal Zionist gang against the Lebanese resistance and their desperation and frustration at confrontation with the courageous forces of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance on the battlefield,” Kanaani noted.

The official also considered continuation of the Israeli crimes against the people of Palestine and Lebanon to be a clear sign that the US and some other Western countries’ invitation towards ceasefire was nothing but “open deceit” aimed at buying time for the regime to keep up the deadly aggression.

The spokesperson also put continuation of the aggression down to the international community’s inaction in the face of the atrocities.

Kanaani, however, expressed confidence about the Lebanese people and resistance’s eventual victory in the face of the regime.

“The Zionists will not be able to achieve their sinister and illegitimate goals by intensifying their crimes [against Lebanon],” he noted.

The official finally reasserted the Islamic Republic’s support for Lebanon’s people, government, and resistance in the face of the Israeli atrocities.