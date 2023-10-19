Thursday, October 19, 2023
Israeli soldiers kill seven in West Bank, including four children

By IFP Media Wire
Israeli troops have killed seven Palestinians in the occupied West Bank overnight and Thursday morning, including four children.

Among them are Qais Tim Shalash, 17, and Khalil Mohammad Khalil, 15, who were shot dead west of Ramallah, according to Wafa news agency.

Israeli forces also shot and killed Ahmed Munir Saduq, 14, during a raid on the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem.

Taha Mahameed, 16, was shot dead in the Nour Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm. A nearby hospital has confirmed he had been left by Israeli forces to bleed on the ground for an hour.

A Palestinian man in Nablus and two others in Ramallah were also killed over the past 12 hours.

It brings the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli troops in the West Bank since 7 October to 69.



