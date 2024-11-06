Media WireMiddle East

Israeli soldiers raze 37 towns, over 4k houses in Lebanon

By IFP Media Wire

The Israeli military has destroyed 37 towns and razed more than 40,000 housing units since October 2023, as part of its military onslaught on Lebanon, according to reports.

According to Lebanon’s State News Agency, the destruction is concentrated in an area extending three kilometers deep from Naqoura to the outskirts of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

Israel launched a massive air campaign last month in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation in a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza.

More than 3,000 people have been killed and over 13,500 injured in Israeli aggression since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks