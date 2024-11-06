Israeli soldiers raze 37 towns, over 4k houses in Lebanon

According to Lebanon’s State News Agency, the destruction is concentrated in an area extending three kilometers deep from Naqoura to the outskirts of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

Israel launched a massive air campaign last month in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation in a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza.

More than 3,000 people have been killed and over 13,500 injured in Israeli aggression since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.