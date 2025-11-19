Media WireMiddle East

Israeli settler killed, 3 injured in West Bank attack

By IFP Media Wire
Israeli Police

An Israeli settler was killed and three others were injured in an attack near a settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, medics confirmed.

Israel’s national ambulance service MDA said an Israeli man was stabbed and killed near the Gush Etzion settlement, south of East Jerusalem, in the southern West Bank.

MDA added three other settlers were moderately injured in the attack.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported that attackers armed with knives drove their car into pedestrians near the settlement, with one getting out and stabbing settlers.

An Israeli army statement noted two attackers were killed near Gush Etzion, and searches were launched in the area.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

 

