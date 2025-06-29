Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank up 30%: Report

Israel’s Army Radio, citing government data, said the first half of 2025 saw 414 settler attacks, up from 318 in the first half of last year.

“This represents a significant increase of about 30% compared to the same period last year,” it added.

“This increase is reflected not only in the number of attacks but also in their severity, as the attacks are becoming more and more severe,” the radio reported, citing a senior military official.

According to the radio, illegal Israeli settlers staged 679 attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank in 2024.

Since the start of Israel’s assault on Gaza in October 2023, at least 986 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice last July declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Palestine called on Sunday for “deterrent international measures” to end Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry appealed to the international community “to bear its responsibility to stop settler crimes against Palestinian civilians and implement the relevant UN resolutions.”

It called for taking “the necessary deterrent measures to end attacks of the settler gangs and their terrorist elements against our people, their land, property, and sanctities.”