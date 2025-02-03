Israeli police open criminal investigation into Netanyahu’s wife: Report

According to the newspaper, Naama Lazimi, an opposition member of the Knesset, or Israel’s parliament, said that the attorney general’s office had informed her that following her inquiry of December 26, 2024 the police had launched a probe into Sara Netanyahu.

Israel’s TV Channel 12 reported earlier that the prime minister’s wife ordered her husband’s aide to organize protests to exert pressure on a witness in one of the three cases against her husband.

On January 27, a Tel Aviv court resumed hearings with Netanyahu’s participation on three cases of bribe-taking, fraud and public trust abuse against the prime minister. Netanyahu is Israel’s first head of government in office to take the stand at court.

On November 21, 2019, Israel’s attorney general said that he had decided to charge Netanyahu with bribe-taking, fraud and public trust abuse in three cases. The charges were referred to the District Court of Jerusalem on January 28, 2020. Currently, hearings are held at the District Court of Tel Aviv as it has an underground shelter in case of potential missile attacks.

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied all the charges against him.