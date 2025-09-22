Israeli PM says that a Palestinian state ‘will not happen’

Portugal followed the UK, Canada, and Australia and formally recognized Palestinian statehood on Sunday, joining a growing list of countries that have done so since the start of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

“I have a clear message to those leaders who recognize a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre on October 7 – you are handing a huge reward to terror,” Netanyahu said in a video statement on X on Sunday.

“It will not happen. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan,” he continued, adding that he has prevented this for years despite “tremendous pressure” at home and abroad.

Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people and taking more than 250 people hostage.

Israel responded with a blockade and an extensive military operation against the Palestinian enclave, killing more than 65,000 Gazans, according to the local Hamas-run health authorities.

The military operation has led to growing international pressure. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez canceled nearly €1 billion ($1.18 billion) in military contracts with Israeli companies on Tuesday.

Last week, Netanyahu stated that Israel needs to start building a more self-sufficient economy.

“We may find ourselves in a situation where our defense industries are blocked,” he said in a speech on Sunday.

“We have no choice. At least in the coming years, we will have to deal with these attempts at isolation,” he added.