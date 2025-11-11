Israeli parliament approves first reading of bill on death penalty for Palestinian prisoners

The bill passed late Monday by a vote of 39 in favor and 16 against out of 120 members, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) reported.

During the session, a heated argument broke out between Arab lawmaker Ayman Odeh and far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, nearly escalating into a physical confrontation.

The legislation was proposed by Ben-Gvir’s far-right Jewish Power party, and before being brought to a vote, it was referred to Knesset committees for preparation ahead of its second and third readings, required for final approval.

The draft law stipulates that “any person who intentionally or through recklessness causes the death of an Israeli citizen, when motivated by racism, hatred, or intent to harm Israel, shall face the death penalty” and bars any reduction of the sentence once imposed.

Ben-Gvir celebrated the vote on the US social media company X’s platform, writing: “Jewish Power is making history. We promised and delivered. The death penalty law for terrorists has passed its first reading.”

Human rights groups have long condemned Ben-Gvir’s push for the law, warning that it targets Palestinians specifically and deepens systemic discrimination.

The approval comes as Palestinians face the aftermath of Israel’s two-year war in Gaza since October 2023 alongside deadly military assaults across the occupied West Bank.

More than 10,000 Palestinians, including women and children, are currently being held in Israeli prisons, enduring torture, starvation and medical neglect that has led to the deaths of numerous detainees, according to both Israeli and Palestinian human rights organizations.