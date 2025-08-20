Wednesday, August 20, 2025
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

Israeli military to call up 60,000 reservist soldiers for Gaza occupation plan: Report

By IFP Media Wire
Israeli Army

The Israeli army will call up 60,000 reservist soldiers to fight in Gaza City under an occupation plan, according to a report on Wednesday.

The army’s decision came after Defense Minister Israel Katz approved a plan to occupy Gaza City, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported Wednesday.

The broadcaster added that the regular troops operating in the Gaza Strip will also be extended.

According to Israeli army radio, the number of reservists within the army will rise to 130,000 in total in preparation for “a prolonged operation that will last several months” until mid-2026.

Channel 12 reported earlier on Tuesday that emergency draft orders, known as Order 8, have already been issued by the army.

The mobilization of the soldiers will begin on Sept. 2, with the occupation plan to be discussed in the Cabinet in the coming days, Yedioth Ahronoth daily said.

On Aug. 8, Israel’s Cabinet approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gradually reoccupy the Gaza Strip, beginning with Gaza City.

The plan has been met with an international chorus of criticism and condemnation.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks