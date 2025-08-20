Israeli military to call up 60,000 reservist soldiers for Gaza occupation plan: Report

The army’s decision came after Defense Minister Israel Katz approved a plan to occupy Gaza City, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported Wednesday.

The broadcaster added that the regular troops operating in the Gaza Strip will also be extended.

According to Israeli army radio, the number of reservists within the army will rise to 130,000 in total in preparation for “a prolonged operation that will last several months” until mid-2026.

Channel 12 reported earlier on Tuesday that emergency draft orders, known as Order 8, have already been issued by the army.

The mobilization of the soldiers will begin on Sept. 2, with the occupation plan to be discussed in the Cabinet in the coming days, Yedioth Ahronoth daily said.

On Aug. 8, Israel’s Cabinet approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gradually reoccupy the Gaza Strip, beginning with Gaza City.

The plan has been met with an international chorus of criticism and condemnation.