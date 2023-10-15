Israeli military says preparing for the next stages of the war

The effort involves hundreds of thousands of drafted reservists and will encompass “a wide range of operational offensive plans,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement Saturday.

In addition to the “combined and coordinated strikes,” the Israeli Ground Forces and the military’s logistics leadership are preparing IDF troops for an “expanded arena of combat,” the statement added.

Relevant forces have received the equipment they need for combat in recent days, the military noted.

“IDF battalions and soldiers are deployed across the country and are increasing operational readiness for the next stages of the war, with an emphasis on significant ground operations,” the statement read.

Signs have been growing throughout the week that Israel is preparing for a potential ground invasion of Gaza — the densely populated enclave run by Hamas, the Palestinian group that carried out an attacks in Israel last week.

The Israeli military has now mobilized 300,000 reservists for what could be an unprecedented incursion into Gaza.

Also on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a video and images of his visit to the front line near the Gaza border, where he was visiting Israeli soldiers.

“With our fighters in the Gaza envelope, on the front line. We are all ready,” Netanyahu posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday afternoon.

The Gaza envelope refers to the settlements, kibbutzim and areas of Israel within 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) of the border with Gaza.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said over 2,300 civilians, including more than 700 children and 450 women, have been killed since the conflict broke out one week ago. The health ministry also added that more than 9,000 citizens have been injured in Gaza with varying degrees of injuries sustained.