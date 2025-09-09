Israeli military orders evacuation of entire Gaza City before major onslaught

The Israeli army is “determined to eliminate Hamas and will operate in the Gaza city area with great force, as it has operated in various parts of the (Gaza) Strip,” army spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote on X.

He called on the residents to “evacuate immediately via the Al-Rashid Street towards the humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi.”

“Remaining in the area is extremely dangerous,” the spokesman added.

Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza entered its 700th day on Friday, with Israeli soldiers having killed more than 64,600 Palestinians. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.