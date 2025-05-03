Israeli military prepares mass reserve call-up to expand Gaza offensive amid shortage of soldiers: Report

According to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, “With the 36th Division continuing its offensive in Rafah (southern Gaza), the Israeli army is preparing to ramp up its military efforts in Gaza next week if no progress is made in negotiations over a potential agreement.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold high-level security consultations with senior ministers and military officials regarding plans to expand the offensive, the newspaper claimed, adding that the Security Cabinet is set to convene on Sunday evening to make final decisions on the matter.

Hamas has offered a proposal to exchange all Israeli captives for a full ceasefire, complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, a proposal rejected by Tel Aviv.

“In recent days, several reserve officers have alerted their units to prepare for a sudden call-up,” the paper said.

Over the weekend, the Israeli army issued a statement indicating that reserve deployments would be carried out “with care and responsibility, based on objective and professional considerations.”

Tensions escalated further Thursday when Netanyahu declared that completing the Gaza war was a higher priority than rescuing Israeli captives.

This statement sparked outrage among the families of captives, who have been urging the government to prioritize their release even if it requires halting the war.

On April 21, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich similarly angered families by saying retrieving the captives was “not the most important objective.”

Israel estimates that 59 of its citizens are held captive in Gaza, 24 of whom are believed to be alive. Meanwhile, over 9,900 Palestinians are currently imprisoned in Israeli jails, where they suffer from torture, starvation, and medical neglect, leading to numerous deaths, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights groups.

As Israel threatens to expand its offensive, the military is grappling with a severe shortage of troops.

Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has warned that the army cannot fulfill its missions without substantial reinforcement from reserve forces.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the army had originally planned to limit each reservist’s service to two and a half months in 2025.

However, this limit was exceeded three weeks ago after two battalions were called up for a second round of duty due to increasing operational pressure.

Amid what is described as “severe force depletion,” Zamir has called for imposing “civil penalties on draft dodgers,” a reference to the widespread exemption of ultra-Orthodox Jews (Haredim) from military service.

According to the daily, the military is expected to issue around 24,000 preliminary draft notices to Haredi youth by the end of June.

However, only about 300 of these draft orders have been formally processed, and enforcement has been weak due to the Israeli government’s policies.

Netanyahu is reportedly pushing legislation to grant blanket exemptions to Haredim, facing strong opposition from the military and political opponents alike.