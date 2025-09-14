Israeli military destroys another high-rise building in Gaza City, forcibly displacing hundreds of civilians

Fighter jets bombed Burj Al-Nour in the Tel Hawa neighborhood, flattening the building, minutes after the army issued an immediate evacuation order.

Witnesses said hundreds of residents were left homeless following the attack that caused severe damage to dozens of nearby tents.

The Israeli army has been targeting high-rise buildings across Gaza City over the past week on claims of targeting Hamas infrastructure in the city. The military has ordered residents to move southward to a so-called “safe humanitarian zone” in Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, which repeatedly came under Israeli fire more than 100 times, killing hundreds of civilians.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the attack on the Burj Al-Nour Tower on X and threatened to continue strikes on the city.

“Hurricane continues to strike Gaza,” he stated.

Separately, Israeli warplanes carried out a series of strikes on the public prosecution building in the city’s Al-Rimal neighborhood. The building is surrounded by UNRWA schools that shelter thousands of displaced Palestinians, witnesses told Anadolu. There was no information yet on casualties.

The Israeli campaign comes under “Gideon’s Chariots 2,” a ground operation launched early Septemebr to occupy all of Gaza City. The push has stirred criticism inside Israel, with critics warning it could endanger the lives of soldiers and captives still held in the enclave.

Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza has killed more than 64,800 Palestinians since October 2023, devastating the enclave, which faces famine.