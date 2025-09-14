Israeli military bombs another high-rise building in Gaza City

Witnesses said military aircrafts struck the tower shortly after the Israeli army issued immediate evacuation orders for its residents and nearby tents.

The Israeli military has been targeting high-rise buildings across Gaza City as part of its ongoing offensive to occupy Gaza City, ordering residents to move southward to a so-called “safe humanitarian zone” in Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, which repeatedly came under Israeli fire more than 100 times, killing hundreds of civilians.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, the Israeli army has completely destroyed 1,600 towers and residential buildings in Gaza City since Aug. 11, in addition to 13,000 tents, displacing more than 100,000.

The vast majority of Gaza City residents are now crowded into the western neighborhoods of the city, which have witnessed concentrated and intense Israeli bombing since Friday.

Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza has killed more than 64,800 Palestinians since October 2023 and devastated the enclave, which faces famine.

Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war in the territory.