Israeli military aircraft strike Gaza Strip

Several explosions were reported in Gaza early on Monday. There was no immediate word on casualties.

The Israeli army said it had attacked an underground site “containing raw materials used for the manufacturing of rockets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation”.

The attacks were “in response to the Saturday rocket launch from Gaza into Israel,” the army added in a statement.

There has been no claim from any Palestinians about that alleged rocket launch.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has strongly condemned the latest Israeli raids on the besieged Gaza Strip, saying the ongoing Israeli aggression is doomed to failure due to steadfastness and resistance of the Palestinian nation.

“The resistance front will remain the protective shield of our people. The ongoing aggression is bound to fail in the face of our people’s revolution, steadfastness and resistance,” Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesman, announced in a statement on Monday morning.

“The Zionist bombardment of Gaza coincided with acts of aggression against Nablus and al-Quds, confirming that we are facing a campaign of hostilities against our entire nation. We salute the fighters of the al-Qassam Brigades, who repelled the Zionist enemy’s raids on the Gaza Strip, and confused the Occupation army and its settlers,” Qassem added.