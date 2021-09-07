Israeli fighter jets bomb Gaza Strip in nighttime raid

By
IFP Media Wire
-

The night sky of the Palestinian enclave of Gaza was set alight as the Israeli warplanes pounded the densely populated strip.

On Monday night, Israeli warplanes attacked several sites in the besieged Gaza Strip causing damage but no injuries.

The regime’s fighter jets attacked three sites in and around Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip causing fire and damage to property nearby.

Israel claims the attack was in retaliation to the firing of incendiary balloons from Gaza into bordering towns causing fire in the fields.

Source: WAFA news agency

