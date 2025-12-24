Media WireMiddle East

Israel says will never leave Gaza

By IFP Media Wire

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel “will never leave Gaza", mulling the idea of reestablishing illegal settlements in the Palestinian enclave. The remarks triggered widespread backlash, prompting Katz to backtrack on his assertion somewhat.

The minister made the statement on Tuesday while participating in a ceremony to mark the opening of 1,200 new homes in the occupied West Bank’s Beit El settlement. In his speech, Katz pledged to rebuild the settlements in northern Gaza that Israel abandoned back in 2005.

“We are deep inside Gaza, and we will never leave Gaza, there will be no such thing,” he stated.

“When the time comes, God willing, we will establish in northern Gaza Nahal outposts in place of the communities that were uprooted,” Katz added.

The minister was referring to a type of military-agricultural outpost established by its troops in both the Israeli-occupied territories throughout the second half of the 20th century. The bulk of those outposts were ultimately converted into permanent civilian settlements.

The defense minister’s remarks are at odds with the policy voiced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has repeatedly said Tel Aviv has no plans to resettle Gaza. His statements also collide with President Donald Trump’s peace plan, which has induced the warring sides to enter a fragile truce. Upcoming phases of the US plan envision Israel withdrawing from the Palestinian enclave and explicitly state that “Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza.”

The minister’s remarks have drawn criticism from various parties, who accuse Katz of making inflammatory statements at a “critical” moment for Israel’s national security and spurning international partners.

“While the government votes with one hand in favor of the Trump plan, with the other hand it sells fables about isolated settlement nuclei in the Strip,” former chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot wrote on X.

The backlash has prompted Katz to walk back his remarks somewhat, with his office stating that “the government has no intention of establishing settlements in the Gaza Strip”, asserting the comments were made “solely in a security context.”

 

