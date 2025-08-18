Monday, August 18, 2025
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

Israeli economy contracts by 3.5 pct in Q2: Report

By IFP Media Wire

Israel's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by an annual rate of 3.5 percent in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter, according to data released by the the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The business sector saw the most significant decline, contracting at an annualized rate of 6.2 percent in the second quarter, after expanding by 4.4 percent in the first quarter.

Private consumption spending fell by 4.1 percent in the second quarter, following the same decline rate in the first quarter. Investment in fixed assets such as buildings and equipment also dropped sharply, down 12.3 percent.

The bureau said the growth figures were strongly affected by a 12-day war between Israel and Iran in mid-June, which disrupted economic activity.

Data from the bureau showed that Israel’s GDP expanded by 3.4 percent at an annual rate in the first quarter.

In July, the Bank of Israel set its GDP forecast for 2025 at 3.3 percent, down from 3.5 percent in its previous forecast in April.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks