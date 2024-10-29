Israeli Defense Ministry says 12k soldiers entered rehab programs since start of Gaza war

According to the Defense Ministry, some 5,200, or 43% of those received by the rehab centers amid the war are suffering from PTSD.

Some 14% are defined as having moderate to severe injuries, including 23 with severe head injuries, 60 amputees, and 12 who lost their eyesight.

Among the 12,000 soldiers, around 66% are reservists.

The ministry noted that some 1,500 soldiers have been wounded twice in the war, meaning they returned to service after being treated by the rehab department and were wounded a second time.

The rehab department is also working with some 62,000 wounded veterans from previous wars. It forecasts that by 2030, the center will be treating some 100,000 people, at least half of them suffering from PTSD.