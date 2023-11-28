More Israeli captivates released by Hamas

The freed hostages headed to the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv to reunite with their families. The released Israelis include 34-year-old Sharon Aloni Cunio and her 3-year-old twin daughters. Cunio’s husband is still held by Hamas.

All of the Israelis freed on Monday are from kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the communities attacked by Palestinian fighters on October 7.

Israel’s prison authority announced in the early hours of Tuesday that 33 Palestinians were released from Israeli prisons to East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

The Israeli government announced in a statement that 50 Palestinian women were added to “the list of prisoners eligible to be released in the event that a release of additional Israeli hostages is carried out”.

The announcement came after the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas that was due to expire on Monday night has been extended by another 48 hours, according to Qatar, which mediated the negotiations.

The original deal to suspend hostilities was struck as the UN and human rights groups have been increasingly accusing Israel of indiscriminate bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Israel launched its military operation in the Gaza Strip on October 7, following a deadly attack by Hamas on Israeli communities, which killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Over 14,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the fighting erupted, according to local officials.