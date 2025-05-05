Israeli cabinet approves expansion of Gaza offensive: KAN

The Israeli military has already begun issuing tens of thousands of call-up orders for its reserve forces, looking to expand the Gaza campaign, army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in a statement on Sunday.

In a video message posted on X on Sunday, hours after part of a missile launched from Yemen by the Houthi rebels fell close to Israel’s main gateway, Ben Gurion Airport, Netanyahu stated he was convening the security cabinet to discuss “the next stage” of the war in Gaza.

“We are increasing the pressure with the goal of returning our people (hostages) and defeating Hamas,” Zamir told troops, according to the statement from the army.

Israel resumed ground operations in Gaza in March after the collapse of a U.S.-backed ceasefire that had halted fighting for two months.

The security cabinet also approved a new plan for aid distribution in Gaza, Israel’s Ynet news website reported on Monday, though it was unclear when supplies would be let in to the enclave.