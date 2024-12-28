Israeli authorities open investigation into Netanyahu’s wife

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara announced the probe in response to an exposé aired by Israeli Channel 12.

“An investigation should be opened into suspicions of witness harassment and obstruction of justice regarding the findings of the Uvda show,” she said in a statement.

“The rule of law applies to everyone,” Baharav-Miara added.

“We will thoroughly investigate any attempts to interfere with the judicial process.”

Channel 12 showed WhatsApp messages in which it said Sara Netanyahu instructed a former aide to organize protests against political opponents and intimidate a key witness.

The trial of the sitting prime minister began in 2020 and centers around the charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust involving influence peddling and accepting inappropriate gifts. Netanyahu has denied the charges, calling them part of a politically motivated campaign against him.

The prime minister has defended his wife during a meeting of his Likud Party, stating, “These accusations are yet another baseless attack on my family,” he said.

In 2019, she entered a plea deal in a separate case, admitting to the misuse of public funds to cover private catering expenses. She was ordered to repay the funds and an additional fine.