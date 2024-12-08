Israeli attacks on southern Lebanese villages kill six: Health ministry

Five people were killed in an attack on Beit Lif village while one person was killed in a drone raid on Deir Seryan, the health ministry announced in a statement.

This brings the number of casualties from Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon to 20 dead and 24 injured to date.

On Nov. 27, a cease-fire deal between Israel and Lebanon came into force in the hope of ending 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah. It is, however, described as fragile, as nearly 160 Israeli violations were documented by Lebanon.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line—a de facto border—in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Implementation of the agreement is to be overseen by the US and France, but details on enforcement mechanisms remain unclear.

Over 4,000 people have been killed and more than 16,500 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon and over 1 million others have been displaced since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.