Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 39,550 since start of war: Health Ministry

By IFP Media Wire
Gaza War

The Israeli army killed 31 more Palestinians in fresh attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall Palestinian death toll to 39,550 since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave reported on Saturday.

The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip has provided an update on casualties resulting from Israel’s war on the blockaded territory.

The ministry added that 91,280 people have been injured during the war.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it said.

Israel, flouting a United Nations Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Almost 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the coastal enclave.

