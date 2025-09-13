Media WireMiddle East

Israeli army orders mass displacement in Gaza City as bombing campaign intensifies

By IFP Media Wire

The Israeli military on Saturday called on hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to leave Gaza City immediately, urging them to move south toward Al-Mawasi and central refugee camps as attacks intensify.

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army’s spokesman, announced in a statement that “more than a quarter of a million people” had already fled the city and pressed others to follow.

He claimed Israel was expanding its operations to “defeat Hamas” and that those who relocated would receive “better humanitarian response.”

Palestinian officials say the campaign is designed to empty Gaza City. The government media office said more than 1.2 million people remain despite bombardment and displacement, accusing Israel of trying to force 1.7 million Palestinians into the coastal strip of al-Mawasi and Rafah, which lack hospitals, infrastructure or basic services.

The bombardment comes as part of Israel’s latest ground offensive, dubbed “Gideon’s Chariots 2,” launched in early September to fully occupy Gaza City. The plan has faced criticism inside Israel over fears it could jeopardize the lives of soldiers and captives held in the enclave.

Israel’s latest evacuation order comes amid relentless bombardment of Gaza, where more than 64,700 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023. The offensive destroyed most of the enclave’s infrastructure, and triggered famine that has claimed at least 413 lives, including 143 children.

 

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

