Israeli army intercepts another Gaza aid flotilla

The Israeli military was jamming signals with at least two boats being boarded, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said on Instagram.

“The Israeli military has no legal jurisdiction over international waters,” it added.

“Our flotilla poses no harm.”

“Three vessels – Gaza Sunbirds, Alaa Al-Najjar, and Anas Al-Sharif – have been attacked and illegally intercepted by the Israeli military” early morning, 220km off the coast of Gaza, organisers said on X.

It added another ship, the Conscience was also “under attack”.

The Israeli foreign ministry confirmed it had intercepted boats attempting to reach Gaza and that those on board would be transferred to an Israeli port where they would be deported.

“Another futile attempt to breach the legal naval blockade and enter a combat zone ended in nothing,” the ministry announced in a post online.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition is an international network of pro-Palestinian activist groups that organises civilian maritime missions aimed at breaking Israel’s blockade of Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians there.

The ships carried aid worth more than $110,000 in medicines, respiratory equipment and nutritional supplies intended for Gaza’s starving hospitals, the FFC noted.

The incident was the second such event in recent days, after Israel intercepted about 40 vessels and detained more than 450 activists in an aid convoy, the Global Sumud Flotilla, that was also attempting to deliver supplies to Gaza.

Some activists on board – including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg – alleged being subjected to brutal physical and verbal abuse by Israeli forces during their detention this week

Their detention drew mass protests across Europe.