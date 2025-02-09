Media WireMiddle EastViews

Israeli air attack kills six in Lebanon amid fragile ceasefire

By IFP Media Wire

An Israeli air attack has killed six people and wounded two in eastern Lebanon amid a fragile ceasefire between Tel Aviv and Hezbollah.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that a drone targeted the Shaara area, near the town of Jennata, in the eastern Bekaa region on Saturday.

Since the ceasefire deal came into effect, Israel has continued military action against what it claims are Hezbollah sites.

While the agreement called for a 60-day implementation period ending on January 26, Israel delayed the withdrawal of its troops from southern Lebanon, claiming the accord had not been fully enforced by Lebanon.

Under the terms of the truce, the Lebanese army is to deploy alongside United Nations peacekeepers in the south, taking the place of Hezbollah forces.

