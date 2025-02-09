Israeli air attack kills six in Lebanon amid fragile ceasefire

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that a drone targeted the Shaara area, near the town of Jennata, in the eastern Bekaa region on Saturday.

Since the ceasefire deal came into effect, Israel has continued military action against what it claims are Hezbollah sites.

While the agreement called for a 60-day implementation period ending on January 26, Israel delayed the withdrawal of its troops from southern Lebanon, claiming the accord had not been fully enforced by Lebanon.

Under the terms of the truce, the Lebanese army is to deploy alongside United Nations peacekeepers in the south, taking the place of Hezbollah forces.