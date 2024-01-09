Israel treated about 13,000 injured since early October: Health minister

Testifying before the Knesset Health Committee, Busso said that NIS 2 billion ($538 million) has been budgeted for mental health and that the rehabilitation system will be strengthened by increasing the number of available beds from 900 to 1,500.

An additional 2,300 hospital beds will be added and multiple resilience centers will be opened in the coming years, he added.

A representative of the Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Division informed the Knesset Labor and Welfare Committee last month Israel lacks the capacity to treat all of those injured and traumatized in the ongoing war.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, killing at least 23,000 Palestinians and injuring 59,000 others, according to Gaza’s health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.