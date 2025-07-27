Israel to start humanitarian pause in Gaza early Sunday: Report

“The Israeli government announced a humanitarian pause from 10 a.m. on Sunday until the evening in several humanitarian centers across the Gaza Strip,” according to Channel 12.

The broadcaster cited a senior unnamed official who said a meeting was held between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and top security officials, during which it was decided to begin a “humanitarian pause” in Gaza.

The source did not specify the hours during which the pause would end, nor the exact areas it would cover.

The Israeli army also announced its intention to “open humanitarian corridors” to facilitate UN and relief organizations’ convoys, claiming a readiness for “humanitarian pauses” in densely populated areas.

Since May 27, Israel has launched a separate aid distribution initiative through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), bypassing the UN and international humanitarian agencies. The move has been widely rejected by the global relief community. The GHF is supported by the US.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue to open fire on Palestinians gathered near distribution centers, killing hundreds.

Gaza’s hunger crisis has spiraled into a humanitarian catastrophe. Harrowing footage shows severely emaciated residents, some reduced to skin and bone, collapsing from exhaustion, dehydration and prolonged starvation.

Gaza’s Health Ministry announced Saturday that five more Palestinians, including two children, have died from hunger and malnutrition in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll since October 2023 to 127, including 85 children.

On Tuesday, the World Food Program warned that one in every three people in Gaza had gone without food for several days due to the ongoing Israeli blockade.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 59,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.