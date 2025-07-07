Israel strikes several targets across Lebanon despite ceasefire

The strikes targeted the town of Kfar Melki in Akkar district in Northern Lebanon and the town of Flawiye, West of Baalbek, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Israeli warplanes also carried out three airstrikes targeting the outskirts of the town of Bodai, West of Baalbek.

In Southern Lebanon, Israeli aircraft launched an airstrike on the area between the towns of Ain Qana, Sarba and Houmine Al Faouqa in the Iqlim Al-Tuffah region.

Israeli fighter jets also carried out a heavy airstrike on Wadi Al-Zararia–Razai in Sidon district in the country’s South, in addition to another airstrike targeting the outskirts of the towns of Arzi and Burj Rahal in Tyre district.

NNA reported that Israeli warplanes also bombed the area between the town of Al-Matariyyah on the banks of the Litani River in the Qasmiyeh area of Tyre district in Southern Lebanon.No casualties were reported due to the attack.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam earlier Monday made a visit to the Eastern region of Bekaa, which was bombed by the Israeli military tonight.

“I have repeatedly stated that there is no stability in the country without Israel’s complete withdrawal from Lebanon and the cessation of its aggressive actions,” he wrote in a post on X, adding that weapons must be confined to the state alone for Lebanese people to feel safe.

Salam stated that the country also needs safety nets to protect its citizens and “balanced development across the homeland”.

This comes as the prime minister, along with President Joseph Aoun and parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, are expected to meet with US envoy Tom Barrack in Beirut to discuss the future of Lebanon.

Israel launched an assault on Lebanon on October 8, 2023 that escalated into a full-scale war by September 23, 2024. The conflict has killed more than 4,000 people, wounded over 17,000 and displaced nearly 1.4 million, according to official data.

Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in Southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah’s activities despite a November ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

The truce ended months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce including the deaths of at least 231 people and injuries to more than 500 since the agreement was signed.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from Southern Lebanon by January 26, but the deadline was extended to February 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply.

Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.