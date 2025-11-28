Israel still committing genocide in Gaza: Amnesty International

The fragile, US-brokered truce between Israel and Hamas came into effect on 10 October, after two years of war.

“The ceasefire risks creating a dangerous illusion that life in Gaza is returning to normal,” said Amnesty’s secretary general, Agnès Callamard.

“But while Israeli authorities and forces have reduced the scale of their attacks and allowed limited amounts of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the world must not be fooled. Israel’s genocide is not over.”

The 1948 UN genocide convention defines genocide as any of five “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”.

In December 2024, Amnesty concluded that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza by three of those acts – including deliberately inflicting on Palestinians conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction.

In an update on Thursday, Amnesty announced: “Israel continues to severely restrict the entry of supplies and the restoration of services essential for the survival of the civilian population.

“Despite a reduction in scale of attacks, and some limited improvements, there has been no meaningful change in the conditions Israel is inflicting on Palestinians in Gaza and no evidence to indicate that Israel’s intent has changed.”

Gaza has been devastated by the war triggered by Hamas’s unprecedented attack on Israel on 7 October 2023.

Callamard added, “Israel’s pattern of conduct in Gaza, including the deliberate, unlawful denial of lifesaving aid to Palestinians, many of whom are injured, malnourished and at risk of serious disease, continues to threaten their survival.”

In September 2025, the independent international commission of inquiry set up by the UN concluded that “genocide is occurring in Gaza”. The investigation concluded that Israeli authorities and forces had since October 2023 committed “four of the five genocidal acts” listed in the 1948 genocide convention.

These five acts include killing members of the group, causing them serious bodily or mental harm, imposing living conditions intended to destroy the group, preventing births and forcibly transferring children out of the group.

The international court of justice last year ordered Israel “to prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to commit genocide” in Gaza.

The Gaza war was sparked by Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people. Israel’s retaliatory onslaught on Gaza has killed at least 69,799 people, according to figures from the territory’s health ministry that the UN considers reliable. The ministry reported that since the ceasefire came into effect, 352 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire.