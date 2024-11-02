Media WireMiddle East

Israel ‘not serious’ in Gaza cease-fire talks: Hamas

By IFP Media Wire
Palestinian resistance group Hamas has announced that the Zionist regime does not take Gaza cease-fire negotiations "seriously".

Speaking to the Hamas-run Al-Aqsa TV channel, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said Israel does not offer any genuine proposals and “is definitively not serious in the (cease-fire) negotiations”.

“Any proposal presented to us (Hamas) that meets our people’s demands, ends their suffering, and completely halts the Israeli aggression, not temporarily, we will proceed with it without hesitation,” Hamdan said.

He added that Israel is unable to break the Palestinian resistance despite the yearlong war in the enclave. Israel has killed more than 43,000 people in the besieged enclave and rendered it uninhabitable since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

Efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar for a permanent cease-fire have so far failed, mainly due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to halt the war.

The resistance group says it will not accept any truce proposal that does not include a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a total end to hostilities.

