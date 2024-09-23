Israel bombs another school in Gaza, killing 3 Palestinians

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, the Israeli military targeted the upper floor of Khalid bin al-Walid School in Nuseirat.

The attack also left many others injured.

Just a day earlier, the Israeli army bombed another school sheltering displaced Palestinians, Kefr Kasim School in the al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City, killing seven Palestinians.

The Israeli military frequently targets schools housing displaced people in the Gaza Strip.

Since Oct. 7 last year, Israeli attacks on Gaza have claimed the lives of at least 41,431 Palestinians, including 16,795 children and 11,378 women, while 95,818 people have been injured.

Thousands are still believed to be trapped under the rubble as hospitals and educational institutions where civilians have sought shelter continue to be targeted, severely damaging the region’s infrastructure.