Israel delays prisoner release in violation of ceasefire accord

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has announced the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners planned for Saturday has been paused “until the release of the next hostages is guaranteed, and without the rituals of humiliation”.

Accusing Hamas of so-called “humiliating ceremonies” and the “cynical use of hostages for propaganda”, Netanyahu’s office declared that the scheduled release of Palestinian detainees on Saturday would be delayed until Israel secures the next batch of hostages.

Hamas has released six Israeli captives from Gaza in the final swap under the first phase of the ceasefire between the Palestinian group and Israel.

The first two captives, Tal Shoham and Avera Mengistu, were handed over to the Red Cross in Rafah in southern Gaza on Saturday after they were led onto a stage by armed Hamas fighters.

Three more captives – Eliya Cohen, Omer Wenkert and Omer Shem Tov – were later released to Red Cross officials in Nuseirat in central Gazain a separate ceremony.

Hisham al-Sayed, was the last captive to be handed over to the Red Cross on Saturday. The 37-year-old Bedouin Israeli was taken captive when he entered Gaza in April 2015.

The six are the last from a group of 33 to be freed in the first stage of the ceasefire, which took effect on January 19.

Hamas has accused Netanyahu of playing “dirty games to sabotage and undermine” the ceasefire.