Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE: Israeli bombardment of Gaza Strip continues overnight, dozens killed

Jenin mosque death toll rises to three, total West Bank death toll increases to 90: Palestinian Health Ministry The death toll following an Israeli raid on a mosque in the occupied West Bank has risen to three, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The strike took place in a refugee camp in the city of Jenin. Separately, following clashes in Toubas and Nablus, two people were killed, the ministry has confirmed. This brings the total number of those killed in the occupied West Bank since October 7 to 90. Israel to evacuate 14 communities near Lebanon border The Israeli military said they are planning to evacuate another 14 communities close to the Lebanese border, as Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged fire in the last two weeks. The residents will be taken to state-funded guesthouses, according to the defence ministry’s National Emergency Management Authority. The plan was approved by defence minister Yoav Gallant. Shortage of basic supplies is pushing Gaza to the “edge of catastrophe”: World Food Programme Civilian lives in Gaza are being pushed “to the edge of catastrophe,” the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has said, citing acute shortages of food, water and medical supplies to the enclave. The agency announced it urgently requires $74 million to sustain its emergency response in Gaza for the next 90 days. The coastal enclave’s stores have food reserves of less than a week and the ability to replenish these stocks is “compromised by damaged roads, safety concerns, and fuel shortages,” the WFP added. The report also cites a steady decline in food commodities such as vegetables, wheat flour, and eggs, along with a rise in their prices. “The UN agency appealed “for the protection of vital infrastructure and the safeguarding of civilians so they can access humanitarian aid points and services.” ” Three WFP trucks were part of the convoy of 20 aid trucks that moved through the Rafah border crossing into Gaza on Saturday. Another 40 WFP trucks are waiting at Al-Arish, Egypt, to go through the Rafah border crossing to enter Gaza, according to the report. Israel bombs mosque in Jenin Israeli forces have bombed a mosque in the West Bank city of Jenin, according to several Palestinian news agencies. Videos shared on social media showed some damage to the side of al-Ansar mosque. The Israeli military claimed it struck a compound beneath the mosque that was being used by fighters to organize attacks. At least one Palestinian has been killed and several others wounded in the Israeli shelling, which took place in the early hours of Sunday morning. Israeli forces previously stormed al-Ansar mosque earlier this year during the two-day aerial campaign on Jenin, which has become a centre of Palestinian armed resistance in the West Bank. Russia wants another UNSC meeting on Gaza war Canadian intelligence has “high degree of confidence” Israel was not behind strike on Al-Ahli Hospital

Independent analysis by the Canadian Forces Intelligence Command indicates with “a high degree of confidence that Israel did not strike the Al-Ahli hospital” in Gaza City on October 17, according to a statement released by Canada’s Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces Saturday. “Based on analysis of open source and classified reporting, the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces assess that the strike was more likely caused by an errant rocket fired from Gaza,” the statement said. “This assessment is informed by an analysis of the blast damage to the hospital complex, including adjacent buildings and the area surrounding the hospital, as well as the flight pattern of the incoming munition,” the statement added. “Reporting from Canada’s allies corroborates DND/CAF’s findings. We will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.” The blast that ripped through the packed Al-Ahli Hospital killed hundreds of people. Palestinian militants and the Israeli government have dueling accounts over who is culpable.

US Blinken talks to Lebanon’s Mikati about risk of escalation

Over 200 foreign nationals have died and 74 are still missing following Hamas attack: Israel

At least 235 foreign nationals have died and 74 remain missing following Hamas’ attack on Israel, the Israeli government announced Saturday.

The affected foreign nationals come from 41 different countries, according to the government’s updated count.

At least 13 killed in airstrikes in West Bank refugee camp: UN

At least 13 Palestinians, including five children, were reported killed in an Israeli security forces’ operation that lasted 28 hours in a West Bank refugee camp, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The operation took place in Nur Shams, the UNRWA director in the West Bank, Adam Bouloukos, said.

The statement added that the UNRWA has suspended schools, health services, and solid waste collections in the camp.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has reported that at least 84 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

Egypt says Israel-Hamas war revealed “shortcoming” in international approach to crises

After a peace summit in Cairo aimed at de-escalating the war between Israel and Hamas, Egypt criticized the international community for not doing enough to address the root causes of the conflict.

“The international scene over the past decades has revealed a serious deficiency in finding a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, because it sought to manage the conflict, and not end it permanently,” reads a statement issued by the Egyptian presidency on Saturday.

“The ongoing war has also disclosed a shortcoming in the values of the international community in addressing crises,” it said.

“While we see one place rushing and competing to promptly condemn the killing of innocent people, we find incomprehensible hesitation in denouncing the same act in another place. We even see attempts to justify this killing, as if the life of the Palestinian human being is less important than that of other people,” it added.

Egypt hopes that in light of the current crisis “a new political spirit and will” will emerge that “pave the way for unlocking a real and serious peace process,” reads the statement.

“This shall lead, in a short period of time, to the establishment of an independent Palestinian State, along the June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” it noted.

Final joint statement won’t be issued following Cairo peace summit due to “differences”: Officials

A final joint statement won’t be issued following Saturday’s Cairo peace summit due to “differences” between the delegations on the wording, an official and a diplomat with knowledge of the matter confirmed to CNN on Saturday.

One of them also said this was expected even before the start of the summit.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi stated he gathered world leaders in the Egyptian capital to find a “roadmap” to end the “humanitarian tragedy” unfolding in Gaza.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas joined representatives from 34 countries, the United Nations and international bodies for the summit. Israel was absent from the gathering.

Abbas was defiant in remarks at the meeting, telling the assembled leaders “we will remain on our land.”

King Abdullah II of Jordan called for an “immediate end to the war on Gaza”, urgent humanitarian aid, the rejection of displacement of Palestinian people and a lasting resolution “on the basis of the two-state solution.”

The foreign ministers of France and Germany noted Saturday that although Israel has the right to self-defense, it also has a responsibility to protect the civilian population of Gaza.

Israel: Not saying Gazans who don’t evacuate are ‘terrorists’ IDF flyers warn Palestinians in Gaza to evacuate south or possibly be considered “a partner for terrorist organization”